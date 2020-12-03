Auto Parts Authority adds Bestbuy as a shareholder

Auto Parts Authority has joined Bestbuy Distributors Ltd. as a full member shareholder.

Scott Strabel and Mark Haner, owners of Auto Parts Authority (formerly Bumper to Bumper South), are experienced auto part store owners and have been serving the Edmonton aftermarket for more than 20 years.

“The strength of the program combined with the open dialogue and trust that we have found with Bestbuy is unprecedented,” Strabel said. “It is nice to be so warmly welcomed to an organization that is genuine in the way it conducts business.”

The Auto Parts Authority location is 3731 – 99 Street, Edmonton, Alberta.