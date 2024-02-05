Autel teams up with Motor

Autel has announced a partnership with Motor Information Systems for an improved experience for users and more streamlined access to OEM repair information using Motor’s TruSpeed Repair.

The program will be able to be integrated into Autel’s diagnostics software on all North American Ultra series tablets, including advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) capable tools.

Autel Ultra series tablet users will be able to access the up-to-date automotive service and repair content within days of being published by the OEM. The TruSpeed Repair information integrated into the Autel tablets’ MaxiSYS diagnostic software will include component locations, diagnostic trouble codes (DTCs), maintenance schedules, repair procedures, specifications, technical service bulletins (TSBs), and wiring diagrams.

The paid subscription service will also provide OEM Position Statements and ADAS-related repair details. The software update and integration, expected to be released in the late first quarter of this year, will be available on MaxiSYS Ultra, Ultra EV, Ultra ADAS, MS919, MS909, and MS909EV tablets.

“As we continue to expand our business and partnerships, it’s important to recognize the significance of our relationships with key customers,” said Jim Stout, Motor’s vice president of product management and service delivery. “We are pleased to have Autel as a customer. It is a testament to the strength of our offerings and our commitment to powering the automotive intelligence ecosystem. We look forward to building and strengthening our relationship with Autel.”

“We constantly strive to improve the efficiency of our tablets and seek to offer our end-user technicians the most value-rich diagnostic product on the market,” said Chloe Hung, Autel’s CEO.