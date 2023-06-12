Autel releases new programmer

Autel announced it has released the MaxiFlash XLink, a 3-in-1 programming, communication, and Remote Expert-ready touchscreen device.

With the 6.5-inch standalone XLink, technicians can use Autel’s widely used Remote Expert platform to contract experienced programmers and diagnosticians with OE software subscriptions and tools to complete needed tasks.

The XLink enables technicians via the Remote Expert platform to obtain Expert help and access to OE data remotely, a J2534 pass-thru programming capability allows techs to flash modules with a Windows PC and OE subscriptions onsite, and an enhanced VCI that supports the latest communication protocols and is compatible with all Autel MaxiSYS tablets.

“Our products are all about offering options, creating opportunities, and providing solutions. And the XLink checks all those boxes. Remote and onsite programming and enhanced communications in one small but powerful touchscreen package,” said Autel’s Director of Technical Operations, Maurice Miller.