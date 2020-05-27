ATSS to offer Powerstroke Diesel online class June 2

Automotive Technical Support Services (ATSS) is offering an online Ford 6.7 L Powerstroke Diesel class on June 2.

The class will be held twice, once at 7 p.m. Eastern Time, and again at 7 p.m. Pacific Time.

Trainer Mike Cleary will cover “Top FAQs.”

In this one hour web class, Mike will cover some of the most frequently asked questions that he encounters and answers both during his live classes, as well as the questions he is asked daily by other technicians. There will also be time for questions during this class.

The registration form can be found HERE.

Master technician and Powerstroke Diesel engine specialist, Mike Cleary is an internationally recognized trainer who has presented high tech driveability and electronics training for technicians for over 19 years.

He was a founding board member of Ford Motor Company’s Professional Technician Society, an organization dedicated to serving the needs of Ford dealership technicians in the United States and Canada.

