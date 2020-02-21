ATMC announces new officers for 2020

Laura Lyons, president and CEO of ATech Training, is the new chairwoman of the ASE Training Managers Council (ATMC) has announced the new officers and members for its 2020 board of directors..

She is joined by

vice chairman Glenn Dahl (manager of technical development for Bridgestone Retail Operations)

treasurer Josh McFarlin (vice president of strategic business operations for AirPro Diagnostics0

secretary Tim Zilke (president and CEO, National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence)

past chairman Jim Goepfrich (industry advocacy and development manager, DRIVE).

Joining the board of directors for a three-year term are: Michael Williams from Daimler Trucks North America, Rick Hill from FCA and Chris Chartron from Toyota Motor Sales. Other directors include Colin Duncan from Great Dane and Rob Morrell from WORLDPAC. Transitioning off the board after valued service are Ron Kato from Toyota Motor Sales and Jim Boyd from Southeastern Freight Lines.

“Our directors bring a wide range of relevant experience and expertise in the auto, truck and collision training industry,” said Dave Milne, ATMC president. “Given the diverse backgrounds and impressive track records of each of our board members, I am confident that their leadership will have a meaningful impact on the ATMC’s future.”

ATMC is a non-profit organization dedicated to the advancement of training and professional development within the transportation service industry. A division of ASE, the council helps members keep up with innovations in automotive training by facilitating interaction among its members and serves as a leadership forum for training professionals to promote world class training standards in the automotive, heavy duty, collision and related industries.

www.atmc.org