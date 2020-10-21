ATEQ TPMS Tools expands European division

ATEQ TPMS Tools, LC, leader of TPMS Tool solutions for the OE, Industrial and Aftermarket industries, announced the appointment of Matthias Froehlich to the European TPMS team.

Froehlich’s new responsibilities will include managing sales, accounts, maintaining the European market, training customers on ATEQ tools and attending trade shows.

“Matthias joins ATEQ with over seven years of experience in the Automotive Aftermarket industry, specifically in TPMS. Knowing him in the industry, I have seen his passion for TPMS and his determination to grow TPMS business,” said Eri Muca, Global Aftermarket TPMS Manager. “He will be an excellent addition to our growing TPMS team in Europe.”

About Froehlich

Froehlich integrates ATEQ TPMS Tools with more than seven years of experience in the Automotive Aftermarket.

Before being named TPMS Sales Manager, Europe, Froehlich held different positions as a product manager in the industry before moving to sales three years ago.

With seven years of experience in TPMS, Froehlich is well-positioned to expand ATEQ TPMS business in Europe.

“I am looking forward to joining the ATEQ sales team in Europe and help grow the TPMS market there,” Froehlich said. “I have always enjoyed taking on new challenges and I am especially excited about this one.”

For TPMS sales assistance in the European region, Matthias Froehlich can be contacted via email at mfroehlich@ateqtpmseurope.com.