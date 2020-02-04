Ateq TPMS Tools adds to tech team

Ateq TPMS Tools has appointed Rafid Abood to the position of technical support specialist.

Abood’s responsibilities will include aiding customers in troubleshooting TPMS related issues, training customers with Ateq TPMS Tools, and TPMS tools with “powered by Ateq” software. Additionally, he will assist customers in step-by-step instructions to reset the TPMS system.

“With Rafid’s experience and knowledge he brings to the team, Ateq will strive to take care of the customer right the first time and every time,” said Desart Dinkollari, operations manager for the Livonia, Mich.-based company. “We’re lucky to have him as an addition to the team.”

Abood graduated from London Metropolitan University in London, United Kingdom in 2003 and received a degree in Electronics and Communication Engineering. Abood has over 10-years of experience in delivering leadership, services, and solutions to the information technology sector.

“I am confident in a smooth transition into the TPMS industry and I am looking forward to my new role and responsibilities,” Abood said. “I’m eager to contribute to the success of Ateq.”

