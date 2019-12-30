Ateq names new sales manager for OEM and industrial

ATEQ TPMS Tools has announced the appointment of Brandon Montney to OEM and Industrial TPMS sales manager in the Americas region.

Montney’s new responsibilities will include managing sales, accounts, training and attending trade shows.

“Brandon’s wealth of experience and industry knowledge has already made him a key addition to the Ateq TPMS Tools team,” said Eri Muca, global aftermarket TPMS manager. “We view his appointment as a sign of our commitment to being the leading company in our industry. I’m confident that Brandon will play a key role in providing and implementing high-quality solutions for our clients.”

Montney is no stranger to the OEM and Industrial industries. He began his automotive career in 1994 working in marketing. From there, Montney became skilled in building relationships with clients and customers, which transferred into his future sales positions. This skill set is complimented by Montney’s enhanced experience in the automotive, commercial vehicle and service body markets.

“My goal is to further develop the relationships that we currently have with OEM and Industrial TPMS clients,” Montney said. “I know this will be a challenge, but it is a challenge that I am looking forward to taking on. I believe my experience has prepared me to excel in this role at Ateq.”

