ATE expands disc brake pad coverage

An expansion by Continental of its line of ATE Disc Brake Pads now means its products cover 95 per cent of all European vehicles.

The company announced the expansion brings the current line count to 293 part numbers that can deliver applications for servicing over 104 million vehicles on the road in the U.S. and Canada.

Key applications for both semi-metallic and ceramic formulations include popular models from Alfa Romeo, Audi, BMW, Jaguar, Land Rover, Mercedes-Benz, Mini, Porsche, Range Rover, Renault, Saab, smart, Volkswagen, and Volvo.

“ATE aftermarket brake pads have set the standard for friction in Europe and around the globe. We subject our pads to over 50 rigorous tests to make certain that they not only meet OE manufacturers’ requirements, but also exceed our own even more stringent safety and performance criteria,” said Nathan Killeen, product manager at ATE Brake Systems.