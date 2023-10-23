ATE EPB caliper line expands

Continental announced it has expanded ATE Electronic Parking Brake (EPB) Caliper options for European makes.

The 10 new parts provide coverage for more than five million vehicles in operation, including models from BMW, Volkswagen, Audi and Volvo from 2016-2021. The new calipers are direct OE replacement parts designed to the manufacturers’ OE specifications.

“Continental helped make EPB calipers popular with OEMs,” notes Dan Caciolo, head of product management at Continental. “Now we’re seeing rising demand for the electronic parking brake calipers in the aftermarket. We will continue to expand our coverage to meet growing product demand.”

Application coverage on the ATE Electronic Parking Brake Calipers includes Audi A3 Quattro, Q3; BMW 228i Gran Coupe, 228i xDrive, i3, i3s, X1, X2; Mini Cooper, Clubman, Countryman; Volkswagen Arteon, Atlas, Tiguan, and the Volvo XC90.

ATE Electronic Parking Brake Calipers are provided as complete units that include a loaded caliper and the servo motor that provides the parking brake function. Depending on the model, the new ATE EPB brake calipers are available in matte black, tornado red and ultramarine blue.