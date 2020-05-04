ASW Conversations: Susan Hitchon on making connections

Susan Hitchon is a business coach and licensee of the Automotive Aftermarket E-Learning Center in Ontario, offering management advice to repair shop owners, based on some 25 years of experience in the aftermarket. Today she also steps into the role of chairman of the Automotive Industries Association of Canada. She has some interesting views on how auto repair shops can continue to connect with their customers at a time when physical contact is pretty much ruled out. Welcome to the latest episode in our Auto Service World Conversations podcast.

