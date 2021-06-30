ASW Conversations: ShopPros’ CEO Al Wheeler on why business culture matters

On the latest episode of ASW Conversations, our host and publisher, Peter Bulmer, sits down with Al Wheeler, CEO at ShopPros, as part of the second installment of the ShopPros series, with the first episode airing on June 17.

Having worked in the automotive aftermarket for nearly 40 years, Wheeler got his start on the commercial side of the business, having worked in shops of all shapes and sizes throughout his career. He’s also served on the board of ASE, as well as be the chairman of the board and the CEO of the Automotive Maintenance and Repair Association.

While he describes his arrival at ShopPros as happening “by accident”, now, Wheeler now focuses on building relationships and fostering business culture to accelerate success and build value for shop owners.

