ASW Conversations: Meet the Toronto shop owner spreading positivity & community through signs

On this week’s episode of ASW Conversations, our host, Peter Bulmer, sits down with Josie Candito, owner of Master Mechanic High Park.

A namesake in Toronto, Josie and her shop are famous for the feel-good signs that they put up. Instead of advertising special pricing or promos, Master Mechanic instead advocates self-love and aims to spread positivity throughout the community. Plus, there’s her love of dogs, who are always welcome in the shop.

It’s been just over a year since Josie and her team shifted gears and came up with a plan to keep employees and clients safe. As small businesses around her shuttered their doors, she had to find a way to keep going.

“We know that small businesses are the backbone of vibrant neighbourhoods,” said Candito. “As an essential business, during the onset of the pandemic, we were open, so we focused on supporting locals more than ever.”

Some of the initiatives Josie and her team set up included sourcing and distributing personal protective equipment (PPE). During the height of the pandemic, when sanitizer was nowhere to be found, Master Mechanic partnered with Nickel 9 Distillery to create care packages for employees, clients, and even front line workers.

One year out, how are things going?

Find out by tuning in to this week’s episode!

Tune in to this conversation here!

Not already a subscriber?

Subscribe on Apple Podcasts HERE!

Subscribe on SoundCloud HERE!