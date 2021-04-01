ASW Conversations: Meet the company that’s offering an all-inclusive maintenance experience

In the latest episode of ASW Conversations, our host and publisher, Peter Bulmer, is joined by autologiQ’s CEO and founder, Jeff Newhouse, and Mike Smolders, head of product sales and marketing.

autologiQ is an online vehicle management company that proactively manages their client’s vehicles with an all-inclusive maintenance and repair premium.

There are no unexpected costs and everything from oil changes, to brakes to tires are covered in the one monthly payment. The vehicles are serviced through a pick-up and delivery method that returns each vehicle freshly washed and detailed.

autologiQ provides this service for clients who have their own vehicle, or they can shop for and finance a vehicle through autologiQ to be managed under this all-inclusive program.

