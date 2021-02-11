ASW Conversations: Mark Lemay says online training is here to stay. Here’s how techs can embrace it.

Welcome to another episode of ASW Conversations!

This week, join our host, Peter Bulmer, as he sits down with Mark Lemay, owner of Auto Aide, a business devoted to troubleshooting cars. After launching Auto Aide in 2000, two years later, Lemay dove into the training side of the business, which is an area he continues to specialize in. Training continues to be a hot topic in the aftermarket, especially with COVID-19 keeping hands-on classroom training restricted to online platforms.

Unfortunately, a lot of techs just aren’t interested in this approach. So, how can shop owners keep their techs engaged, and ensure they’re on the ball once lockdown restrictions ease up?

Lemay answers all of this, and more!

