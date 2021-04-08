ASW Conversations: Everything you need to know about Pennzoil’s new carbon neutral lubricants

April is Earth month!

In a push towards a greener future, Pennzoil recently announced a portfolio of carbon neutral lubricants for passenger car motor oils in North America.

Existing products within the Pennzoil Platinum line of full synthetic motor oils are carbon neutral as a step toward Shell’s target to be a net-zero emissions energy business by 2050 or sooner, in step with society and with the company’s customers.

Pennzoil is just one of the brands within the Shell global portfolio of lubricants that is committed to providing motorists with carbon neutral alternatives. The transition to a low-carbon energy future will require a range of solutions and Pennzoil is dedicated to helping drive the future and providing carbon neutral alternatives.

In this week’s episode of ASW Conversations, our host and publisher of CARS magazine, Peter Bulmer, sits down with Jessica Bell, Shell Lubricants sustainability manager, Americas, and Sean Nguyen, Shell Lubricants scientist and technology specialist, to learn more about the ways the Shell is pledging its support to a low-carbon future.

Not already a subscriber?

Subscribe on Apple Podcasts HERE!

Subscribe on SoundCloud HERE!