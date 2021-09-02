ASW Conversations: Education trends and challenges

On the latest episode of ASW Conversations, our host and publisher Peter Bulmer speaks with Jeff Oakes, chair of the School of Trades and Apprenticeship at Conestoga College in Guelph, Ont.

Oakes is a self-described lifelong car fanatic and that has translated into a career where he gets to pass on his knowledge and train the next generation of service and repair experts. He explains how he would go back to work as a technician during the summer months and that would bring “currency to the classroom and that was valuable.”

An ongoing issue is getting an updated curriculum released. It has been in the works but instructors are waiting on the Ontario College of Trades to give the go-ahead.

“If someone says we’re working on older curriculum in apprenticeship, they’re right,” he says. “They really are.”

Oakes was on the curriculum writing team for the province and that was completed a few years ago. “And it is yet to be released. It’s with the OCOT slow down. I’m not pointing fingers but it sure would be nice if it was released because it was a major refresh.”

