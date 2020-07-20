ASW Conversation: Todd Hack on what the balance of 2020 could bring

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Todd Hack is executive vice president of sales and marketing for Mevotech, the Toronto-based manufacturer of aftermarket chassis components. With more than 30 years of experience at all levels of the aftermarket, he’s in a unique position to see how the threat of Covid-19 has impacted the industry – from fellow manufacturers… to warehouse-distributors… to his end-customers at auto repair and service shops throughout the continent. We asked what he expects to see for the balance of this year.

