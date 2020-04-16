ASE to host free technical webinar

Ever wondered if the automotive coolant system should be under lock and key?

That will be the subject of a free webinar from the U.S.-based National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) tomorrow.

Should the Coolant System Be Under Lock and Key? will begin at 4 p.m. eastern time, with guest speaker Bobby Bassett, the North American national training manager for Gates Automotive Aftermarket.

Bassett will discuss how the coolant system has evolved over the years and how coolant is handled when facilitating a repair. In addition, the webinar will also cover topics related to today’s coolant system, including system insight, examining root cause failures and providing best practices when working on the coolant system.

To register for the free webinar, click HERE.

The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence was established in 1972 to uphold and promote high standards of service and repair through the assessment, certification and credentialing of current and future industry professionals

