ASE to host free technical webinar on electrical diagnostics

The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) is hosting a free webinar tomorrow at 4 p.m. ET covering “Electrical Diagnostic Skills & Strategies.”

Instructors Bobby Willis and Wade McCarty will demonstrate the use of virtual tools and teaching aids that dynamically illustrate circuit operation and circuit faults. Attendees will receive a certificate of completion.

Willis and McCarty are service training specialists for Gulf States Toyota

Electrical diagnostics remains an elusive skill, even for some experienced technicians. Students may start out with a poor understanding of electrical theory or how electricity behaves in a circuit.

Click HERE for more information and to register.

The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) was established in 1972 as a non-profit organization. It upholds and promotes high standards of service and repair through the assessment, certification and credentialing of current and future industry professionals, and the prestigious ASE Blue Seal logo identifies professionals who possess the essential knowledge and skills to perform with excellence. Today, there are approximately 250,000 ASE Certified professionals at work in dealerships, independent shops, collision repair shops, auto parts stores, fleets, schools and colleges throughout the U.S.

