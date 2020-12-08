ASE renewal app extends A1-A9 certifications remotely

With so many ASE certifications coming up for renewal at the end of the year, the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) encourages automobile service technicians to use the new ASE renewal app to extend their A1-A9 certifications remotely.

By renewing on the app, they can keep their ASE certifications up-to-date without stepping foot in a test center, plus they will receive an immediate one-year extension added to A-series certification when they sign up at ASErenewalApp.com.

“We are expecting a very high number of service technicians to register for ASE certification tests from now until the end of the year and that could make scheduling tests more difficult for some. The good news is that service professionals renewing their A1-A9 certifications have another option,” said Tim Zilke, ASE president and CEO. “By using the ASE renewal app, these professionals will have a remote option for managing their certifications and testing their technical knowledge through an app on their phone, tablet or computer – all without scheduling a test or visiting a test centre.”

Automotive service professionals can sign up for a free three-day trial of the ASE renewal app at ASErenewalApp.com. If they like what they see, they can subscribe and have an immediate one-year extension added to their A series certification.

They will then receive one question per area, per month sent to their phone, tablet or desktop computer. If they get eight questions correct, their certification will be extended by one year.

App users can continue to answer questions each month after getting eight per area correct to grow their knowledge. The ASE renewal app program is available only to technicians who are already certified in the automobile series of tests (tests A1-A9).

For more information, visit www.ASERenewalApp.com.