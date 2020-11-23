ASE now part of Ford training equivalencies

The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) has announced that the Ford Customer Service Division (FCSD) offers the Ford Accepted Service Training (FAST) Program.

This program provides technicians who have professional level Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) certifications a shorter path to obtain course equivalency credit toward Ford Service Technician Specialty Training (STST).

The program features include credit for professional level ASE certifications that are aligned to the Service Technician Specialty training (STST) curriculum.

Requirements are a minimum of two- years technician experience and successful completion of the professional level ASE tests (A1-A9). This will give a technician an equivalency credit of up to 30 percent of the STST curriculum with potential credit of up to 27 eLearning courses.

“Ford is a strong supporter of recognizing technicians’ experience and knowledge while making it easier to advance their careers” said Dave Johnson, director, global service engineering operations.

“A win-win for technicians,” said Tim Zilke, ASE president. “We appreciate the support of Ford as well as all of our OE and aftermarket partners who encourage ASE Certification and the development of ongoing competency through training.”

For more information on the Ford FAST program, visit https://www.newfordtech.com/Resources/TrainingEquivalencies