ASE extends spring scheduling window

The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) has extended its test-scheduling window to Sept. 30, to give those who have registered additional time to schedule their tests.

The Leesburg, Virg.-based institute will keep spring registration open until June 30 for more than 54 automotive, collision, medium/heavy duty, school bus, transit bus, and truck equipment repair certification tests.

ASE tests are conducted days, nights and weekends at nearly 500 secured, proctored test centers. It is recommended that automotive professionals coordinate testing with their employers and review the social distancing and safety measures that the Prometric test centers have put in place.

Before registering, please check test center availability.

Recertification for the automotive series of tests (A1-A9) is available through the new ASE renewal app at www.ASErenewalapp.com.

ASE testing is available throughout the year and free online study guides are available to help with the test preparation process.

www.ase.com