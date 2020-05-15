ASE extends certifications to end of the year

ASE certification that were to have expired on June 30 will remain valid until the end of the year.

In light of the ongoing pandemic, the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) has extending all certifications to Dec. 31.

“Now more than ever, our transportation infrastructure needs skilled individuals with professional credentials to keep the supply chain and motoring public going,” said Bobby Basset, chairman of the ASE board of directors.

Bassett, who serves as the North American national training manager for Gates Corporation, said service professionals have plenty on their minds and do not need to worry about expiring ASE certifications.

“Brighter days will come, and with them will come an increasing need for highly motivated, well-trained professional service technicians,” he said.

According to Basset, ASE is more relevant than ever before, and its mission more critical, as the industry seeks to attract more talented professionals and ensure they are proficient in new technologies.

“With ongoing advancements in technology, we must look ahead and work to address a significant challenge that we face as an industry – a shortage of professional technicians and educators that have the knowledge and skills to service the vehicles of today and tomorrow,” he said.

The institute recently redefined its mission: To serve the transportation industry as an independent third party that upholds and promotes high standards of service and repair through the assessment, certification and credentialing of current and future industry professionals.”

