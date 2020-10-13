ASA to host symposium for multiple-shop owners

The Automotive Service Association (ASA) will host a virtual symposium for owners of multiple repair facilities.

The 9th Annual MSO Symposium will still take place the week of Nov. 9, at no cost for attendees.

Ray Fisher, president and executive director for ASA, said ASA has been preparing for a virtual event since late May in case changes had to be made due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The advisory board and past attendees definitively stated that this event is critical to the MSO sector and should not skip a year or postpone,” Fisher said. “ASA leadership took that under advisement and continued plans for the 9th annual event. While we will miss the dynamics and networking of the live event, we are excited about this virtual platform as it creates the opportunity to enhance the already great content that our advisory board has been developing.”

The virtual program will be open to the entire industry and allow attendees that may not normally attend to learn about the MSO market.

“I think everyone will be very pleased with this year’s program,” Fisher said. “We are currently finalizing the sessions, which will include a look into the future as well as a review of this year and how companies have responded.”

Fisher said 2020 has been challenging to navigate through the pandemic but ASA’s foremost priority is the safety and health of our industry and the people who serve it.

“We will definitely miss the in-person networking but we were prepared for this and we are confident it is the right decision for the right reasons,” Fisher said.

MSO Symposium Week will take place from Monday, Nov. 9 and conclude on Friday, Nov. 13. The event will contain the same style sessions as in previous years but will be delivered in single-session installments five days in a row. Each daily session will be 60-90 minutes. There will be updates over the next few weeks and months; people can also refer to the website for up-to-date information.

“This has been one of the most challenging years in the history of our industry and the MSO Symposium will provide information that will be helpful in moving the market forward,” Fisher said. “Make plans to participate this November, and we look forward to returning to a live event next year.”

www.MSOSymposium.com

www.ASAshop.org