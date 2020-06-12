ASA survey finds optimism in mechanical sector, less so in collision

About 70% of mechanical shops surveyed by the Automotive Service Association (ASA) in May believe business will improve over the next 60 days.

Less than 10% believe it will continue to slow down.

That’s in stark contrast to the collision sector, where less than half of the shops surveyed were optimistic about the next 60 days, and fully 30% said they expect business to slow down.

ASA released the survey results yesterday in a Virtual Industry Professional (VIP) forum that featured an update on political doings in the U.S., and best ways to take advantage of government support programs.

Among other findings of the ASA survey,