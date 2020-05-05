April could be ‘bottom of the chasm’ for falling vehicle sales: DAC

DesRosiers Automotive Consultants is reporting “a further step into uncharted territory” with light vehicle sales estimated to have fallen 74.6% from 2019 levels.

The company says March saw an estimated 48.3% decline in light vehicle sales compared to March 2019, as the first impacts of the pandemic emerged in the Canadian automotive market.

April 2020 – the first full month where quarantine measures were pervasive – saw sales of only 45,833 units, compared to 180,616 in April 2019.

Year to date, the market is now trending down 36.7% from 2019.

“With a complicated and ever-changing situation, foresight on the industry is clouded,” DAC reports. It speculates, however, that with efforts to reopen the economy gaining momentum, April could prove to be “the bottom of this chasm.”

