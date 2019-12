The 2020 National Apprenticeship Conference will be held May 24 to 26, 2020 in Calgary, Alta.

The biennial event, organized by the Canadian Apprenticeship Forum (CAF) brings together members from every corner of Canada’s apprenticeship community to highlight promising practices and innovative solutions in apprenticeship training.

More than 500 delegates are expected to attend, representing the apprenticeship community across Canada.

www.caf-fca.org