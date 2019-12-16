APD Training Division caps off a record year

Automotive Parts Distributors ( APD ) reports that over 753 students participated in its training classes, offered in Calgary, Edmonton, Saskatoon, and Lloydminster over the calendar year.

These technical class numbers don’t include the online courses offered through APD’s programs.

APD added two business management courses this year, utilizing both Murray Voth and Bob Greenwood.

The company also brought two clinics to the Lloydminster market, an area that was often neglected before APD expanded its footprint with a new branch.

“No one can claim that the aftermarket isn’t providing tools for training,” said Zara Wishloff – VP of sales. “We were excited to see this many participants in the 2019 offering.”

The final training class of the year, on Dec. 11, was a Toyota Technical clinic.

APD offers an impact wrench door prize at every clinic, as their way of thanking the technicians for attending their classes.

Gallery of winners can be viewed on APD’s Facebook page.

2020 clinics can be seen and registered on the APD website.