APD names Rob Keam as new sales manager

Rob Keam is taking over the role of sales manager at APD.

The move was official as of January 2. He was most recently Tenneco’s senior sales manager for Western Canada.

The announcement from APD noted Keam’s 25-plus years of automotive sales expertise. He has had a distinguished career in territory, strategic and regional sales management roles in the automotive and commercial vehicles sector.

In the role, Keam will be in charge of overseeing the company’s territory managers with a focus on fostering relationships, enhancing efficiencies and propelling overall business growth

“We are mutually confident and enthusiastic about the prospect of Rob making a significant impact, further elevating APD’s standing in the competitive marketplace as we continue our growth trajectory,” the announcement said.

Keam will report directly to APD president and CEO Zara Wishloff and also work with the entire executive team.