Annual Jobber Survey is now open!

Jobbers: What do you wish your shop partners knew about the challenges you’re facing? What do you see as important in your relationship with your shop customers? What mistakes do you see them making?

Answer these questions and more in the Annual Jobber Survey presented by CARS magazine.

CARS magazine wants expert insight on what makes Canadian jobbers tick when it comes to working with ASPs across the country.

Questions in the survey have been prepared with input from shop owners — these are questions to which they want answers. Plus, there are a few others in there to gauge your thoughts on industry trends.

Your answers will help shop owners better understand your needs, challenges and how you’re helping them shape their business.

Please take a few minutes to complete the questions in this survey through this link or through the form below.

Thank you in advance for your time.

Adam Malik

Managing Editor, CARS