Alliance shareholders gather in Miami

Shareholders and channel partners were in Miami last week as part of the Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance’s Winter Shareholder Meeting.

With almost 100 shareholders and more than 300 channel partners in attendance, the event included a Latin America shareholder meeting, department updates, networking, a joint general session for shareholders and channel partners, and engagement opportunities.

For some in attendance, it was the first in-person meeting since before the global COVID-19 pandemic was declared in early 2020.

The event concluded with a Tuesday evening banquet where supplier awards and the Channel Partner of the Year winner were announced. And the top prize went to BBB Industries.

“The BBB team is honoured to receive this award from the Alliance group,” said Kim Nolan, senior vice president of sales at BBB Industries. “Our partnership with the Alliance members is stronger than ever and we look forward to continued excellence as we work together in the future.”

“The Winter Shareholder Meeting is a great opportunity to get together and be in person conducting business with our industry peers and friends,” said Danny Chessin, co-president and co-CEO of Hahn Automotive Warehouse, Inc. “The networking and blending of Alliance shareholder members with our valued channel partners [are] important to our group and it is a chance to plan and build for the coming year.”

John R. Washbish, president and CEO of the Alliance, called the past year “fantastic” as he reflected on successes for shareholders and channel partners.

“It is important that we celebrate together as we wrap up the year and acknowledge the industry partnerships who have helped us be so successful,” he continued. “More importantly, we are preparing for the future, leveraging our industry-leading information technology resources, and getting ready for a very special 2022.”

Other channel partner awards were handed out those winners were: