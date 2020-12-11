Alliance names 2020 Diamond Award Winner; Channel Partner of the Year

Alliance Parts Warehouse, in collaboration with the Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance, Inc., has named Sunsong as the 2020 Diamond Award Winner.

APW General Manager and Vice President Max Dull made the announcement during the Alliance’s virtual Winter Shareholder Meeting Thursday afternoon.

The Diamond Award annually recognizes an APW channel partner who distinguishes themselves from all others. This year’s recipient, Sunsong, has been a key supplier for several years and has made significant contributions to expanded offerings and sales gains at APW this year.

“Sunsong is well deserving to receive Alliance Parts Warehouse’s highest recognition, the Diamond Award” said Max Dull, vice president, general manager of APW. “As a major supplier to vehicle manufactures globally, the quality of Sunsong’s products is second to none. When coupled with having the best application coverage in the aftermarket, along with Sunsong’s unwavering field support and comprehensive product data, it is no surprise that our Alliance shareholders have seen consistent growth in our power steering and brake hose business since partnering with Sunsong. APW is proud to recognize Sunsong’s commitment to the success of Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper.”

About the Diamond Award

The award was named for the gemstone of the state of Arkansas, which is home to APW. Just as diamonds are known for their value and strength, the APW Diamond Award recipients are channel partners who understand the value of a strong, collaborative relationship.

“Sunsong North America is greatly honored to receive the Alliance Diamond Award,” said Sunsong President Jessie Wei. “We place the highest value on our partnership with the Alliance and will continue working to provide superior products, on-time delivery and the high service levels. We greatly appreciate the recognition.”

The Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance will continue to distribute its annual supplier awards throughout the remainder of the Thursday general session.

Channel Partner of the Year

In addition, Alliance has also announced the Gates Corporation as the 202 Channel Partner of the Year.

The announcement was made during the Alliance’s virtual Winter Shareholder Meeting Thursday afternoon.

The annual recognition is the Alliance’s most prominent and prestigious channel partner award. It is granted to a vendor who consistently performs with a high level of distinction, maintains exceptional support of the Alliance’s brand strategy, and repeatedly scores high in all award categories.

“To say that 2020 has been a challenging year would be a tremendous understatement,” said Dan Rader, vice president of product and category management for the Alliance. “But Gates has proven that they have what it takes to weather any storm! Their performance this year has been exceptional! When we asked our shareholders, Gates received rave reviews and scored at the top in all the areas in which we recognize outstanding support from our channel partners. They support our Alliance Technology Suite initiatives and participate in all our marketing programs, and their ability to get the job done in the field is second to none. The Alliance is proud to recognize their commitment to the success of Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper.”

The Channel Partner of the Year announcement, typically made during the Alliance’s banquet when the Winter Meeting is held in person, was the pinnacle of the virtual general session Thursday. More than 500 attendees tuned in to the segment.

The Alliance also honored nine other channel partners throughout the Thursday meeting. Awards were given in recognition of outstanding customer service, technology support, logistics, training support, manpower, exclusive national brand support, and marketing efforts. Alliance headquarters personnel selected East Penn Manufacturing as the Lone Star Winner, an honor bestowed upon companies that exemplify what the Lone Star State stands for.

“It’s a privilege to be able to work with so many superb channel partners every year,” said John R. Washbish, president and CEO of the Alliance. “This year in particular, the resiliency and strength of our shareholders and valued channel partners has stood out. I’m grateful to you all for your partnership and collaboration.”

“We are so pleased to be recognized as the Alliance Channel Partner of the year,” said Grant Gawronski, executive vice president and chief commercial officer at Gates. “In this year of unprecedented challenges, all of our employee team members in every function came together to meet the needs of our customers. This is a recognition that is shared with our entire Gates team, and we will treasure it as a symbol of our terrific partnership with the Alliance.”

Award winners

Award 2019 Winner Customer Service BBB Industries Technology Support Dorman Logistics DuraGo Diamond (APW) Sunsong Training Support Standard Motor Products Manpower WIX Exclusive National Brand Perfect Stop by BOSCH Lone Star East Penn Manufacturing Marketing DRiV Channel Partner of the Year Gates

The Alliance will wrap up its 2020 meeting on Friday, following an interactive shareholder general session and a principals only meeting.