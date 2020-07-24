Alliance launches summer learning series

The Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance will host exclusive webinars each week throughout the summer for its Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper members.

The plans Summer Webinar Series, will be coordinated in partnership with many of the Alliance’s channel partners,

“Our daily webinars earlier this year proved to be an incredible benefit for our shops, stores, and warehouse distributors,” said JC Washbish, vice president of sales and marketing at the Alliance. “We’re delighted to be continuing these training efforts this summer with the support of our vendor partners.”

The training sessions will be hosted at a variety of times throughout the week to best support the varying schedules of Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper automotive professionals. Topics include diagnostic strategies, ADAS, charge systems, spark plugs, wheel bearings, chassis, ride control, steering, engine sealing, and much more.

The Alliance prides its members on their dedication to education and supports additional training through Alliance University, the group’s internal training platform. As technicians across the country vie to be a 2021 Technician of the Year finalist, the Alliance recommends engaging in Alliance trainings, including this webinar series.

DRiV, the exclusive Technician of the Year sponsor, has compiled a six-part addition to the webinar series that will enable technicians to work their way to becoming a 2021 Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper Technician of the Year finalist.

“The goal of Garage Gurus is to reach every service provider it can with an extensive list of industry-leading training, so we developed a series of six live and interactive webinars on key topics,” said Dennis Sheran, executive director, Garage Gurus, DRiV. “The Alliance webinar series is the perfect vehicle for these unusual times where group face-to-face training is not possible. We are thrilled to be able to share this content, and we look forward to our exclusive sponsorship of the Alliance Tech of the Year competition.”

In addition working with DRiV, the Alliance will also be partnering with BBB Industries, BCA Bearings, Epicor,GCommerce, Motorcar Parts of America, NGK, ZF Aftermarket, and others.

“Webinars and providing educational tools virtually have become even more important over the last few months,” said Meagan Moody, marketing communications manager, ZF Aftermarket. “At ZF Aftermarket we’ve increased the availability of these tools and have focused on making them available for technicians through our industry partners, like the Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance. We’re happy to partner with the Alliance on this webinar series and provide that virtual opportunity to connect with our high-caliber technical trainers.”

Alliance University is an expansive library of educational resources for Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper members, containing a variety of product, technological, and customer service classes. The platform utilizes the CARS OnDemand learning management system and a plethora of webinars, courses, seminars, and other training opportunities from many of the valued Alliance channel partners.

