Alliance announces virtual Canada Night

Following the cancellation of Canada Night at AAPEX, the Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance, Inc. has announced it will host a virtual Canada Night as a part of its 2020 virtual Winter Shareholder Meeting.

“Canada Night at AAPEX is always an enjoyable night for members of the Canadian aftermarket, both professionally and personally,” said Bob Jaworski, president and General Manager of Auto Electric Service and the incoming chairman of AIA Canada. “With the traditional Canada Night during Industry Week being canceled this year, we are grateful to the Alliance for thinking outside the box and stepping up to host this event as a part of their Winter Shareholder Meeting.”

The Canada Night virtual cocktail reception will be open to all shareholder owners and channel partners north of the border. Further details on the event will be announced when registration opens Nov. 2.

The remainder of the Winter Shareholder Meeting will take place Dec. 9-11. The meeting will include updates both for shareholder owners and channel partners, numerous cocktail receptions, and the anticipated announcement of the 2020 channel partner award winners. The decision to utilize a digital format came from the Alliance Board of Directors amid continued pandemic-related concerns.

“The health and safety of the entire Auto Value organization remains our top priority,” said John R. Washbish, president and CEO of the Alliance. “We are confident, particularly with two successful digital meetings under our belt, that this Winter Meeting will be informative, entertaining, and interactive.”

