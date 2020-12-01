Alliance announces new hire for tech team

The Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance, Inc. has appointed Lance Brierley to its information technology team.

As senior manager of technology solutions, Brierley will play a key role in the development and deployment of Alliance technology.

“We feel fortunate to bring on such an experienced and skilled information technology individual,” said John R. Washbish, president and CEO of the Alliance. “The Alliance’s IT team is our largest team, and our technology solutions are arguably our strongest assets. Lance’s ability to analyze, design, and roll out technology solutions efficiently and effectively will be of great value to our team.”

Brierley’s involvement in the IT world of the automotive aftermarket stretches back nearly two decades.

In recent years, he has been a key player at two of the Alliance’s information technology partners: Epicor Software and MAM Software.

At Epicor, where Brierley has spent 12 cumulative years, he has served in varying technical product manager capacities and, most recently, as Director of Product Management – Automotive. Throughout more than five years at MAM, he served first as director of product management and then as general manager for North America.

“Lance and I have collaborated on many projects throughout the years, and I am confident that his extensive experience will prove invaluable as we continue to deliver innovative software, data and connectivity solutions for our shareholders and their customers,” said Dale E. Hopkins, CIO and VP at the Alliance.

Brierley will begin Dec. 1, 2020 and will report directly to Hopkins.