ALI unveils updated website

In keeping with its mission to promote the safe design, construction, installation, service, inspection, and use of vehicle lifts, the Automotive Lift Institute (ALI) has updated its website, autolift.org, to provide more resources to lift owners, operators, installers, inspectors and manufacturers.

The site also features improved navigation to help people find the information they need more quickly.

“Many people have questions about how to buy a car lift or how to safely lift a car,” said Janelle Storey, ALI certification program coordinator. “As the lift safety watchdog for 75 years, ALI is uniquely positioned to answer those questions. With this website update, we’ve drawn on our experience to add helpful information about buying and using vehicle lifts, having your lifts inspected annually, getting lift safety training and avoiding scams and false claims.”

The updated site also features an enhanced ALI Store with photos and descriptions of lift safety materials including ANSI safety standards, Lifting It Right online training, and safety tips cards and posters. ALI plans to continue adding useful content to the site with a new blog.

A new main navigation bar at the top of the site features dropdown menus and a search box. A new “What Are You Looking For” menu on the home page offers quick links to frequently searched topics like “I want to check if a lift is ALI Certified” and “I want to become a certified inspector.” There are also quick links to the most popular pages and another search window in the footer of every page. Secure Resource Library log-in for members has been moved to the footer, as well.

As part of the update, the site was brought into compliance with ADA requirements and optimized for search engines.

autolift.org