ALI releases new 2021 lift guide

The Automotive Lift Institute has released the 2021 edition of Vehicle Lifting Points for Frame Engaging Lifts.

The new guide includes OEM lifting points for cars, SUVs, vans and light-duty trucks from model years 2000 through 2021.

“You should never guess where to spot a vehicle on frame-engaging lift,” says R.W. “Bob” O’Gorman, ALI president. “If your guess is wrong, you could damage the vehicle or even worse, it could fall. Take a minute to look up the OEM-recommended lifting points in our Lifting Points Guide. That simple step could save you a lot of heartache.”

ALI annually sponsors an updated Lifting Points Guide as an industry service. Lifting points are showcased in more than 200 undercarriage images. For the latest edition, 2021 model year vehicles were added, some older images were revised and all other images were reviewed to confirm they match current OEM information.

The industry standard covering lift operation, inspection and maintenance, ANSI/ALI ALOIM: 2020 requires shops to make lifting points information available to technicians, and ALI Certified Lift Inspectors check for the latest Lifting Points Guide during annual lift inspections.

The Lifting Points Guide is available in ALI’s online store, autolift.org/ali-store/alilp-guide/ and comes with a bonus free Safety Tips Card.