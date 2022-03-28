Akebono adds to sales team

Akebono Brake Corporation announced the addition of Carl Tellier to its aftermarket sales team.

He will take on the role of eastern regional sales manager and report to Mike Eldard, national sales manager.

Tellier has 33 years of experience in the automotive aftermarket. He has held sales positions with Tenneco Automotive/Driv. Most recently, he was director of sales at MAT Holdings Inc

He will be based out of his home office in South Carolina.

“Carl has an impressive background in sales and automotive and we are looking forward to him working closely with our professional installers, fleets, municipalities, jobber stores and distributors,” said Eldard.