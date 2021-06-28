Akebono adds front brake coverage for Toyota & Lexus vehicles

Akebono Brake Corporation has added front brake coverage for a variety of Toyota and Lexus vehicles in the ProACT Ultra-Premium Disc Brake Pad line.

The kit also includes premium 301 stainless steel abutment hardware.

A complete listing of Akebono applications and the rest of the company’s product offerings can be found in the web catalogue or directly here.

Akebono’s latest release adds significant late-model coverage, including the Toyota Camry, RAV4 and the All-New 2021 Toyota Venza.