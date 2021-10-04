Aisin unveils new look

AISIN Aftermarket has changed its look.

The company announced new corporate branding, logo and packaging in the Americas. This comes after its parent company, Aisin Seiki Ltd., merged with its subsidiary, Aisin AW, earlier this year. The two combined to now be called Aisin Corporation.

The new Aisin logo is being rolled out on its website and social media channels.

Jobbers and technicians will also see newly designed boxes carrying Aisin hard parts.

“People will still see products under the old Aisin brand, logo and packaging for some period of time as we work through the transition,” Larrow Kaufman, senior manager for sales and marketing, said in a statement. “On-shelf timing will vary based on our inventory of hard parts in the old AISIN packaging and AISIN product sell-through.”