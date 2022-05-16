Aisin adds to window regulator line

Aisin has expanded its line of premium window regulators. The launch includes 201 products for late model Asian, domestic, and European vehicle applications.

The new SKUs break down as follows: 95 power with motor (51 of the ‘smart motor’ type covering Honda/Acura, Nissan and Mazda vehicle applications); 53 power regulator only; 46 motor only; and seven manual only.

“Aisin continues to bring needed premium quality parts to the aftermarket which is reflected by this newly expanded product offering,” said Larrow Kaufman, senior sales manager for Aisin Aftermarket North America.