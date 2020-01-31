AIA seeks nominations for board of directors

Know someone who would make a great addition to the Automotive Industries Association’s board of directors?

Nominations for appointment are now being accepted.

Every year, two or more directors complete their terms. The association’s nominating committee is now considering a slate of new directors. Names will be put to a vote by the entire membership at the association’s next Annual General Meeting (AGM).

The ideal candidates will be those known for always acting in the best interests of the entire association; who will willingly share their own knowledge and expertise; and who are able to devote time and effort to AIA Canada on a volunteer basis.

The position will involve two to three board meetings as well as periodic conference calls.

A nominating form can be found online, and should be submitted to the attention of Brent Hesje, Chairman of the 2020 AIA Canada Nominating Committee, via email to brent.hesje@fountaintire.com. (Please copy Brent’s assistant, Chris Monilaws at Chris.Monilaws@FountainTire.com on all emails.)

Deadline is Feb. 14, 2020.

Click HERE to download the nomination form.

Click HERE to download the application form.