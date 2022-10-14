AIA Quebec Division names first woman chair

Élisabeth Lambert has been named chair of the Automotive Industries Association of Canada’s Quebec Division Committee.

She’s the first woman to hold the seat in the group’s history. Lambert spent the last two years serving as the committee’s vice president and has been an active member since 2019.

Lambert is the vice president and general manager of Pièces d’Auto Joliette. Apart from representing the parts store sector on the committee, she is also involved in several subcommittees, including the “I am AIA” committee as well as the succession group.

She was also involved with the implementation of the “internship fair” project at the Centre de formation professionnelle de l’Argile in Joliette with students doing their vocational studies diploma in automotive mechanics.

“Her experience and drive will help advance important issues for the automotive maintenance industry,” said the AIA Canada announcement.