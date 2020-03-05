AIA national conference to offer views of aftermarket future

The Automotive Industries Association of Canada (AIA) will hold its National Conference and Annual General Meeting in Toronto on April 29.

The event will focus on new technologies, new skills, new thinking, and the constant disruption that typifies the current automotive aftermarket.

Keynote speaker Tony Chapman will offer his views on consumerism, corporate culture, branding and the impact of change. A well-known thought-leader and public speaker, he draws upon three decades of advising clients around the globe. He founded and built three agencies, produced meetings and events, and consumer driven campaigns that engaged the head, heart and hands of audiences.

In his new keynote, Tony Chapman will talk about the 2020s – A Decade of Disruption. He will offer insights on how AIA members can establish their value, and engage the head, heart and hands of the audiences that matter most to them: Customer, Employees and Influencers.

A view of sustainability for the industry will be presented by students from the Georgian College Automotive Business Program.

There will also be a focus on the right-to-repair issue and access to vehicle data, examining the question, Can the aftermarket compete if automakers maintain their control of and access to the vehicle communication loop and wireless vehicle data?

Discussions will also centre around the topic of the current talent shortages and skills gap

The event begins with a networking reception in the evening of April 28.

The conference begins in earnest at 8:30 a.m. on April 29.

