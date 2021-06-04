AIA Canada’s Canada Night is back for AAPEX 2021

After a year missed, the Automotive Industries Association (AIA) of Canada and its Canada Night Committee announced the plan for a recharged and revamped 2021 Canada Night event.

Traditionally held during the Automotive Aftermarket Parts Exposition (AAPEX) and SEMA Show in Las Vegas, this year’s event will be held at the Venetian Resort, Las Vegas, where the AAPEX trade show is hosted. The committee is currently active in planning this year’s installment of AIA Canada’s Canada Night, scheduled for November 2, 2021.

This year will also mark a new chapter in the signature event’s history as Canada Night brings together under one roof participants from The Spirit of Canada at AAPEX and SEMA Show. Zurawel Patton Sample, Grant Brothers Sales LTD and Specialty Sales & Marketing Inc. have joined the AIA Canada Night Committee to plan and deliver the 2021 Canada Night.

“After a year like 2020, we could all use a chance to reconnect and celebrate with peers and business partners. And that’s what we want the 2021 Canada Night to be – a homecoming of the Canadian aftermarket industry,” said Bob Jaworski, chairman of AIA Canada. “So it’s fitting that we welcome everyone under the AIA Canada Night banner.”

Canada Night is an annual celebration of the Canadian automotive aftermarket, presented by AIA Canada. It has been a highlight of the aftermarket’s social calendar since 1971. With an even broader cross-section of the Canadian aftermarket industry set to gather for the 2021 event, it promises to offer sponsors and attendees an unmatched opportunity to connect, network and socialize with industry peers from across Canada and around the world.

The Association is closely monitoring the COVID-19 pandemic and will provide updates as needed. As the situation continues to evolve, the AIA Canada Night Committee will make decisions that prioritize the wellbeing of staff and attendees, as safety and security are paramount. AIA Canada recommends that individuals visit the Government of Canada’s web pages, Official Global Travel Advisories and COVID-19: Travel, testing, quarantine and borders, for information on Canada’s policies and provisions.

For more information about Canada Night, visit AIA Canada’s event page.