AIA Canada’s 2020 annual report is now available!

The AIA Canada 2020 Annual Report is now available for viewing.

In addition to the organization’s COVID-19 response, the 2020 annual report features the launch of the Your Car. Your Data. Your Choice.™ campaign, AIA Canada’s latest research publications, industry outreach efforts, and a busy online events and podcast schedule.

AIA Canada’s 2020 annual report also highlights some of the great work done by the AIA High Fives for Kids Foundation with its continued efforts to make the lives of children and families better.

To access the AIA Canada 2020 annual report, click HERE.