AIA Canada postpones 2021 Quebec Grand Forum

The Automotive Industries Association (AIA) of Canada has postponed the 2021 Quebec Grand Forum, initially scheduled for December 8, 2021, until March 17, 2022, due to the ongoing uncertainty surrounding COVID-19 restrictions and concerns for the health and safety of participants.

Citing uncertainty around the concerns about maintaining social distancing while attending a gathering of this size, AIA Canada decided that the best course of action was to postpone the event to a later date when social gatherings are under less restriction.

“While we all hope that the pandemic will be under control by December of this year, given the ongoing uncertainty, we decided it was best to postpone the Grand Forum until 2022,” said Patrick Saint-Pierre, Quebec division president of AIA Canada. “This was not a decision we took lightly. However, we felt that for the health and safety of our members and our industry, prudence was the best course of action.”

The Quebec Grand Forum brings together hundreds of aftermarket professionals across the province to engage in relevant industry discussions and network among peers. Designed for all aftermarket stakeholders in Quebec, the event provides the opportunity to celebrate a successful year in the aftermarket industry while learning from subject matter experts and panelists in the industry.

To stay updated on the Quebec Grand Forum as new developments occur, visit AIA Canada’s event page.