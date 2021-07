AIA Canada is bringing back its Curbside Chat for a second season.

The first episode of the series (Episode 1: A North American perspective, trends, and insight of the aftermarket supply chain) will air on July 21 at 1:30 EDT, and feature Bob Jaworski, Chairman, AIA Canada, and Mauro Cifelli, president and CEO, Groupe Del Vasto.

