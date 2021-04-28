AIA Canada announces new board, names winners at AGM

On April 27, AIA Canada hosted its online Annual General Meeting (AGM).

This was the organization’s 79th AGM, and its second online event due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

During the live virtual event, AIA Canada announced the election of three new directors to the 2021-2022 AIA Canada Board of Directors, along with other changes to its Board.

The Association announced the election of Bob Jaworski as chairman and presented the 2021 Distinguished Service Award to Mauro Cifelli, president and CEO of Groupe Del Vasto. The Young Professionals in the Aftermarket (YPA) Young Leader of the Year Award was presented to Kathryn Jones of Dorman Products. Lordco Auto Parts Ltd. and the AIA Canada Northern Alberta Division received the AIA High Fives for Kids Foundation Recognition Awards.

Newly elected Board members include:

Tony Kuczynski • President and CEO • Mister Transmission (International)

• President and CEO • Mister Transmission (International) Derek Suen • Manager, R&D/New Product Development • Dorman Products

• Manager, R&D/New Product Development • Dorman Products Craig Jalbert • Canadian Division Leader of the Automotive Aftermarket Division • 3M

The new directors will serve until the 2024 AGM.

The Executive Committee will now be as follows:

Bob Jaworski , president and general manager, Auto Electric Service, was elected to the role of chairman;

, president and general manager, Auto Electric Service, was elected to the role of chairman; Jason Yurchak , senior vice-president, Worldpac Canada, was elected to first vice-chair;

, senior vice-president, Worldpac Canada, was elected to first vice-chair; Shannon Spano , vice-president of sales, Wakefield Canada, was elected to second vice-chair, and;

, vice-president of sales, Wakefield Canada, was elected to second vice-chair, and; Susan Hitchon, business development manager, Automotive Aftermarket E-Learning Centre Ltd., was elected to immediate past chair.

The remaining AIA Canada Board members and terms that were voted on at the last AGM will remain in place.